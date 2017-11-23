Qatar's c.bank says committed to providing currencies at official rates-QNA

DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Qatar’s central bank (QCB) said on Thursday it was committed to providing all the currency requirements of foreign investors at the official exchange rates.

“There are no restrictions on all banking transactions including transfers,” the bank said in a statement, stressing that money transfers could move freely into and out of the country at the official exchange rates.

“QCB has much more than the required foreign reserves to cover all investors’ requirements,” it said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)