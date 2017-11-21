FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar stock exchange CEO says shock of sanctions has passed
Sections
Featured
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
world
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
market analysis
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
africa
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 21, 2017 / 10:11 AM / a day ago

Qatar stock exchange CEO says shock of sanctions has passed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Qatar Stock Exchange has passed the shock of the sanctions imposed on Doha by other Arab states and is now operating normally, the exchange’s chief executive Rashid Ali al-Mansoori said on Tuesday.

Over 100 new foreign funds have opened in Qatar since the sanctions were imposed in early June, while the exchange is in talks with Arab and Asian countries to arrange dual listings of stocks, Mansoori said in a speech. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.