FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar GDP growth accelerates sharply in Q3
Sections
Featured
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Special Report
Yemen
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
China
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 29, 2017 / 12:13 PM / a day ago

Qatar GDP growth accelerates sharply in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 29 (Reuters) - Qatar's Ministry of Development Planning
and Statistics on Friday released the following preliminary
third-quarter gross domestic product data, adjusted for
inflation.
 
 QATAR REAL GDP                Q3/17     Q2/17    Q1/17    Q4/16
   
    pct change year/year         1.9       0.3      2.5      1.7
       
    pct change quarter/quarter   5.5       0.2     -1.5     -2.1
      
           
    NOTE. The base year is 2013. Second-quarter growth figures
were revised lower. 
    The mining and quarrying sector, which includes oil and gas,
grew 0.2 percent from a year earlier and expanded 6.6 percent
quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter.
    The rest of the economy percent grew 3.6 percent from a year
earlier and expanded 4.5 percent from the previous quarter.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.