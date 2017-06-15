FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
TABLE-Qatar May inflation dropped to lowest level in years on eve of sanctions
#Markets News
June 15, 2017 / 9:30 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Qatar May inflation dropped to lowest level in years on eve of sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 15 (Reuters) - Qatar's Statistics Authority released
the following May consumer price data, showing annual inflation
at its lowest level since at least early 2015, when the current
data series began.
    Other Gulf Arab states cut diplomatic and transport links
with Qatar in early June. This could boost inflation because the
land border with Saudi Arabia is closed and Qatar must now
import food and other goods through different channels.
        
QATAR CONSUMER INFLATION       05/17     04/17     05/16     
 pct change month/month        -0.6      -0.2      -0.1 
 pct change year/year           0.1       0.6       2.6
    
    NOTE - Housing and utility costs, which account for 22
percent of the consumer basket, fell 2.3 percent from a year
earlier while food and beverage costs, which account for nearly
13 percent, dropped 1.9 percent. But transport costs rose 7.9
after domestic fuel prices increased.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)

