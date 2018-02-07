Qatar National Bank secures $3.5 bln syndicated loan

DUBAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank said on Wednesday it had secured a $3.5 billion three-year syndicated loan for general corporate purposes.

The syndication comprised 21 international banks. It was fully underwritten by nine underwriters: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Barclays Bank, Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mizuho Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and United Overseas Bank. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Susan Fenton)