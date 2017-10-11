Qatar National Bank Q3 profit up 7 pct -Reuters calculations

DUBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf’s largest lender, on Wednesday reported a 7 percent increase in third-quarter net profit, Reuters calculations showed.

The bank reported a net profit of 3.65 billion riyals ($1 billion) for the three months to Sept. 30, Reuters calculated in the absence of a quarterly breakdown.

That topped EFG Hermes’ forecast of 3.46 billion riyals and a SICO Bahrain forecast of 3.51 billion.

For the first nine months of the year the bank reported a net profit of 10.3 billion riyals, up 6 percent.