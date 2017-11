DUBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Qatar central bank’s international reserves and foreign currency liquidity dropped in September, in a sign of capital outflows caused by sanctions imposed by other Arab states.

The reserves and liquidity, a measure of the central bank’s ability to support the riyal currency, fell to $35.6 billion in September from $39.0 billion in August, official data showed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Ralph Boulton)