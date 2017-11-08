FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ILO closes workers' complaint against World Cup host Qatar
#World Football
November 8, 2017 / 11:24 AM / Updated a day ago

ILO closes workers' complaint against World Cup host Qatar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The International Organization for Labour closed a workers’ complaint against Qatar on Wednesday after the government introduced legislation to protect workers and pledged further reforms as well as technical cooperation with the U.N. agency.

The unanimous decision, taken by the ILO’s Governing Body after a 45-minute meeting in Geneva, means it will not set up an ILO commission of inquiry into alleged exploitation in the 2022 World Cup host, a rare sanction.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

