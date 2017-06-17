Qatargas to deliver up to 1.1 mln tonnes of LNG per year to Shell

DUBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed a sales and purchase agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.

The agreement will start in January 2019 and will be for the supply of LNG from Qatar Liquefied Gas Company Limited (4) (Qatargas 4), a joint venture between Qatar Petroleum which holds 70 percent and Shell with the remaining 30 percent.

Qatar is the world's biggest exporter of LNG. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Adrian Croft)