3 days ago
UPDATE 1-Taiwan's Quanta Computer Q2 net profit up 13.6 pct, misses estimates
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 10, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 1-Taiwan's Quanta Computer Q2 net profit up 13.6 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comments from top executives)

TAIPEI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Quanta Computer said on Thursday net profit rose 13.6 percent in the second quarter, as shipments of high-end notebooks increased compared to earlier this year.

The contract manufacturer of notebooks and other electronics hardware said net profit was T$3.98 billion ($131.35 million) for the April-June period, compared with T$3.50 billion in the same period last year.

That came below the T$4.07 billion average net profit forecast of 23 analysts in a Reuters poll.

The company said growth in the second quarter was driven by a 15 percent sequential increase in notebook shipments, from an already high base in the first quarter.

Revenue rose 13.3 percent to T$235.37 billion in the quarter compared to a year ago, the company said.

For the second half of this year, the company expects double-digit growth for both its notebooks and non-notebooks products, which include cloud products and all-in-one personal computers, Senior Vice President Tim Li told Reuters after a press conference.

The company also expects to benefit from a pick-up in growth for wearable products after September, President and Vice Chairman C.C. Leung said during the press conference. ($1 = 30.3000 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

