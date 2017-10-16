FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Investment Fund Plc to broaden focus beyond Qatar
October 16, 2017 / 7:39 AM / in 6 days

Qatar Investment Fund Plc to broaden focus beyond Qatar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The board of Qatar Investment Fund Plc plans to broaden the fund’s investment strategy from focusing largely on Qatar to targeting the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, it said in a statement on Monday.

The current strategy allows the fund to invest up to 15 percent of its assets in GCC countries other than Qatar; the proposed new strategy would remove this limit. Qatar Investment Fund had total net assets of $97.1 million as of Sept. 30, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

