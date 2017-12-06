FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar International Islamic Bank eyes dollar benchmark sukuk in Feb - sources
December 6, 2017 / 6:33 AM / a day ago

Qatar International Islamic Bank eyes dollar benchmark sukuk in Feb - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB), Qatar’s third largest listed Islamic bank by assets, plans to issue a U.S. dollar-denominated benchmark sukuk in February, said two sources familiar with the matter.

Benchmark bond deals are generally upwards of $500 million. One of the sources said the transaction could go up to $700 million in size.

The planned issuance would be QIIB’s first debt sale under a $2 billion sukuk programme the bank established in October.

QNB Capital, Citigroup and Standard Chartered arranged the sukuk programme, sources told Reuters in October. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

