FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-MOVES-Prudential's QMA names Adam Broder head of global distribution (Oct. 9)
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 9, 2017 / 2:58 PM / in 9 days

CORRECTED-MOVES-Prudential's QMA names Adam Broder head of global distribution (Oct. 9)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to “about $130 billion” from “more than $1 trillion”)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Quantitative Management Associates LLC (QMA), a unit of Prudential Financial Inc, said Adam Broder would join the as head of global distribution, effective Oct. 16.

Broder, who will be based in Newark, New Jersey, has previously worked with Goldman Sachs & Co and Och-Ziff Capital Management.

QMA, which had about $130 billion in assets under management as of June 30, is the quantitative equities and asset allocation business of PGIM, the investment management business of Prudential Financial. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.