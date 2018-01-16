Qatar National Bank Q4 net profit rises 5.2 pct

DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB) , the Gulf’s largest lender, on Tuesday reported a 5.2 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit, according to Reuters calculations.

The bank made a net profit of 2.85 billion riyals ($783 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with 2.71 billion riyals in the corresponding period of 2016, Reuters calculated in the absence of a quarterly breakdown.

QNB said it made an annual profit of 13.1 billion riyals, up 6 percent from a year earlier.

SICO Bahrain forecast the bank would make a net profit of 3.54 billion riyals, while EFG Hermes expected a net profit of 3.30 billion riyals.