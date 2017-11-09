FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 9, 2017 / 3:10 AM / a day ago

Qualcomm signs $12 bln in China deals amid Trump visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc has signed $12 billion worth of potential deals with three Chinese mobile handset makers on the sidelines of a state visit to Beijing by U.S. President Donald Trump who has been looking to stir up U.S.-China trade.

Qualcomm signed three non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOUs) to sell components over three years to phonemakers Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo, the U.S. Department of State said in a statement on Thursday.

Qualcomm, which earns more than half of its revenues in China, became the takeover target of rival chipmaker Broadcom Ltd earlier this week. It is also facing a lengthy legal battle with Apple Inc over patent fees it charges. (Reporting By Matthew Miller; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
