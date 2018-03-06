FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 8:45 PM / in a day

Qualcomm in talks to settle patent dispute with Huawei - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc is in talks to settle a patent dispute with China’s Huawei Technologies Co and could reach an agreement in the coming weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The negotiations between Qualcomm and Huawei are well along, according to the report. (on.wsj.com/2D5jmeD)

Qualcomm declined to comment, while Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

