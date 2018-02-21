FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 1:31 PM / a day ago

Broadcom cuts Qualcomm bid by $3 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Broadcom Corp has lowered its takeover offer for chipmaker Qualcomm Inc to $79 per share from $82 to account for the latter’s increased offer for NXP Semiconductors NV, Broadcom said on Wednesday.

The new offer consists of $57 per share in cash and $22 per share in Broadcom shares, premised on Qualcomm’s revised agreement on Tuesday to buy NXP at $127.50 per share.

The older offer comprised of $60 per share in cash and $22 per share in stock. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

