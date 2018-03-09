FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 12:20 PM / a day ago

Broadcom says will not sell national security assets to foreign firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd said in a letter to U.S. Congress on Friday that it will not sell any critical national security assets to any foreign companies if its $117 billion deal to buy chipmaker Qualcomm Inc is approved.

U.S. Republican lawmakers on Monday backed a U.S. panel’s decision to delay Qualcomm’s shareholder meeting to allow for a more extensive review of Broadcom’s takeover bid.

“Qualcomm’s work is too important to our national security to let it fall into the hands of a foreign company — and in a hostile takeover no less,” Senator Tom Cotton, a vocal Republican voice on foreign policy, had said. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

