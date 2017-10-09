FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium's Bpost to buy U.S. e-commerce firm Radial for $820 million
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 9, 2017 / 6:19 AM / in 10 days

Belgium's Bpost to buy U.S. e-commerce firm Radial for $820 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bpost, Belgium’s national postal deliverer, said on Monday it has agreed to buy Radial, the U.S.-based distribution centre operator, for $820 million in cash and debt.

The move is intended to give Bpost a major boost in its speed and reach in delivering packages ordered online, the major growth area in the postal industry.

Radial, owned by Sterling Partners, was created by merging eBay’s former operations services division with U.S. firm Innotrac in 2016.

Bpost said Radial expects revenue of around $1 billion in 2017 and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of at least $65 million.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.