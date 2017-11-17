FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNP Paribas interested in Raiffeisen's Polish unit - sources
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
commentary
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
pictures
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
November 17, 2017 / 3:04 PM / Updated a day ago

BNP Paribas interested in Raiffeisen's Polish unit - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - French banking giant BNP Paribas has approached Raiffeisen Bank International to express its interest in buying the Austrian bank’s Polish unit Raiffeisen Polbank, two sources said on Friday.

“The French are conducting talks on buying Raiffeisen’s (Polish unit). This is BNP Paribas,” one senior banking source told Reuters, with another source from the Polish financial sector confirming BNP Paribas’ interest.

Raiffeisen and BNP Paribas both declined to comment. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Marcin Goettig; Additional reporting in VIENNA by Francois Murphy, and in PARIS by Maya Nikolayeva; editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.