a month ago
Raiffeisen to offer 15 pct stake in Polish unit via IPO - prospectus
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 6:35 AM / a month ago

Raiffeisen to offer 15 pct stake in Polish unit via IPO - prospectus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 29 (Reuters) - Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) will offer to sell a 15 percent stake via an initial public offering (IPO) of its Polish unit Raiffeisen Bank Polska, the IPO prospectus published on Thursday showed.

Book building for the shares of Raiffeisen Bank Polska, also known as Raiffeisen Polbank, is to start on Thursday and last until July 6, when the share price is also to be published, the prospectus showed.

The shares are to debut on the Warsaw bourse about July 19. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig, editing by Ed Osmond)

