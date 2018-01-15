FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Raiffeisen Bank Int'l appoints Polish unit's Januszewski as markets chief
Sections
Featured
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
economy
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
brexit
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
environment
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 15, 2018 / 1:51 PM / a day ago

MOVES-Raiffeisen Bank Int'l appoints Polish unit's Januszewski as markets chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International promoted the markets and investment banking chief of its Polish unit IPO-RBP.WA, Lukasz Januszewski, to lead its overall markets division, its supervisory board said on Monday.

The 39-year-old joined Raiffeisen in Poland twenty years ago. “RBI has a leading role in the capital markets business in Austria and (central and Eastern Europe). I would like to further develop this position,” Januszweski said in a statement.

In November, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters that BNP Paribas has approached RBI to express interest in buying Raiffeisen Bank Polska. Raiffeisen plans to either float of sell a majority stake in its Polish unit. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.