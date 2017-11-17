Raiffeisen Bank Intl. has been approached on sale of Polish unit

VIENNA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International has been approached by at least one company interested in buying its Polish unit Raiffeisen Bank Polska IPO-RBP.WA, it said on Friday, declining to elaborate.

“We were approached,” a spokeswoman said when asked about a potential sale referred to in its announcement of a carve-out of the Polish unit’s portfolio of mortgages denominated in foreign currencies, mainly Swiss francs. She declined to specify how many interested parties there were. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)