Raiffeisen Bank Intl. has been approached on sale of Polish unit
November 17, 2017 / 1:54 PM / Updated a day ago

Raiffeisen Bank Intl. has been approached on sale of Polish unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International has been approached by at least one company interested in buying its Polish unit Raiffeisen Bank Polska IPO-RBP.WA, it said on Friday, declining to elaborate.

“We were approached,” a spokeswoman said when asked about a potential sale referred to in its announcement of a carve-out of the Polish unit’s portfolio of mortgages denominated in foreign currencies, mainly Swiss francs. She declined to specify how many interested parties there were. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
