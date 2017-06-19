FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2017 / 8:32 AM / 2 months ago

Raiffeisen says timing of Polish IPO depends on market conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 19 (Reuters) - Poland's June 30 deadline for an initial public offering (IPO) of Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International's Polish arm still stands but the timing will also depend on market conditions, Raiffeisen said on Monday.

Raiffeisen has pledged to list 15 percent of shares in Raiffeisen Bank Polska, also known as Raiffeisen Polbank , on the Warsaw bourse, and it said on Monday it had formally announced its intention to do so.

"The terms and timing depend on market conditions and cannot yet be communicated," Raiffeisen Bank International said in a statement. A spokeswoman added that the Polish deadline still stands but declined to elaborate on whether the IPO would be completed by then.

Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by Shadia Nasralla

