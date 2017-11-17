FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBI to take over Polish unit's FX loans ahead of Warsaw IPO or sale
November 17, 2017 / 1:34 PM / Updated a day ago

RBI to take over Polish unit's FX loans ahead of Warsaw IPO or sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International has agreed with Poland’s banking regulator to take over its Polish unit Raiffeisen Bank Polska’s IPO-RBP.WA portfolio of mortgages denominated in foreign currency, Raiffeisen said on Friday.

The transfer is set to be completed before the planned sale of a majority stake or listing of at least 15 percent of the Polish lender on the Warsaw stock exchange, the deadline for which is May 15 next year. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
