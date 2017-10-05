FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Rainbow picks UniCredit, Credit Suisse for IPO - sources
#IPOs - Americas
October 5, 2017

Italy's Rainbow picks UniCredit, Credit Suisse for IPO - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Rainbow, the Italian animation producer famous for the Winx Club TV series, has picked UniCredit and Credit Suisse for a planned initial public offer, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

The company is looking to list in Milan next year, the sources said.

The two banks declined to comment while Rainbow was not immediately available for a comment.

American conglomerate Viacom owns 30 percent of Rainbow which is controlled by its founder Iginio Straffi. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

