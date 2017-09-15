Brazil's Raízen trying to cut sugar production costs -CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Raízen, the world’s largest sugar producer, is trying to cut production costs to remain profitable amid depressed international prices, Chief Executive Luis Henrique Guimarães said on Friday.

Raízen, a 50-50 joint venture between Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, plans to crush up to 63 million tonnes of cane in the current crop season, more than 10 percent of total Brazilian cane output. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Paul Simao)