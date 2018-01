LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - Rajiv Shah has left BNP Paribas where he was head of debt capital markets for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa in order to take up a role at Goldman Sachs, according to sources.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a request comment. Shah did not respond to a request for comment. BNP Paribas declined to comment.

Shah joined BNP Paribas in 2010, according to his LinkedIn profile. He had previously worked at HSBC. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; Editing by Sudip Roy)