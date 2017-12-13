Rakuten eying entry into Japan's mobile carrier market - source

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Japanese online retailer Rakuten Inc plans to join a government auction for wireless spectrum to be held in January, potentially becoming the country’s fourth major wireless carrier, a source briefed on the matter said on Thursday.

The source declined to be identified because the talks are private.

Japan’s mobile carrier market is currently dominated by NTT Docomo Inc, KDDI Corp, and SoftBank Group .

The Nikkei business daily, which reported on the plan on Thursday, said Rakuten would raise 600 billion yen ($5.3 billion) by 2025 to invest in base stations and other infrastructure. ($1 = 112.6300 yen) (Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida; Writing by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Paul Tait)