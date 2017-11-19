UPDATE 1-Rallying- Driver Standings

Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Australia on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 232 2. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Motorsport 208 3. Ott Tanak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 191 4. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 136 5. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 128 6. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 95 7. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 77 8. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport 74 9. Juho Hanninen (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 71 10. Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 64 11. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 62 12. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Skoda Motorsport 54 13. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 30 14. Teemu Suninen (Finland) M-Sport World Rally Team 29 15. Mads Ostberg (Norway) M-Sport World Rally Team 29 16. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport 7 17. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport 4 18. Richie Dalton (Ireland) Richie Dalton 4 19. Eric Camilli (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 3 20. Stephane Sarrazin (France) Stephane Sarrazin 2 21. Armin Kremer (Germany) M-Sport World Rally Team 2 22. Jourdan Serderidis (Greece) Jourdan Serderidis 2 23. Ole Christian Veiby (Norway) Printsport 1 24. Yohan Rossel (France) Yohan Rossel 1 25. Bryan Bouffier (France) Gemini Rally Team 1 26. Kalle Rovanpera (Finland) Kalle Rovanpera 1