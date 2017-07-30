FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
UPDATE 1-Rallying- Driver Standings
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Motor Sports News
July 30, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 5 days ago

UPDATE 1-Rallying- Driver Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 30 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Finland on Sunday 
    Drivers                                                             Points 
1.  Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Motorsport                       160    
2.  Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team                   160    
3.  Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team                       119    
4.  Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing                    114    
5.  Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport                             84     
6.  Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team                      79     
7.  Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team      53     
8.  Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport                      51     
9.  Juho Haenninen (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing                        46     
10. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing                        45     
11. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team       31     
12. Teemu Suninen (Finland) M-Sport World Rally Team                    25     
13. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 22     
14. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Skoda Motorsport                         21     
15. Mads Ostberg (Norway) M-Sport World Rally Team                      19     
16. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport                       5      
17. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport                           4      
18. Eric Camilli (France) M-Sport World Rally Team                      2      
19. Stephane Sarrazin (France) Stephane Sarrazin                        2      
20. Yohan Rossel (France) Yohan Rossel                                  1      
21. Bryan Bouffier (France) Gemini Rally Team                           1

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.