2 months ago
UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Rallying Italy result
June 11, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Rallying Italy result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 11 (Gracenote) - Result from the Rally of Italy on Sunday 
1.  Ott Taenak (Estonia)         Ford    3:25:15.100  
2.  Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota  +00:12.300   
3.  Thierry Neuville (Belgium)   Hyundai 01:07.700    
4.  Esapekka Lappi (Finland)     Toyota  02:12.900    
5.  Sebastien Ogier (France)     Ford    03:25.300    
6.  Juho Haenninen (Finland)     Toyota  03:38.500    
7.  Mads Ostberg (Norway)        Ford    06:31.800    
8.  Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway)   Citroen 08:07.800    
9.  Eric Camilli (France)        Ford    11:15.800    
10. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda   11:21.400    
(rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)

