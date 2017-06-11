UPDATE 1-Rallying- Driver Standings

June 11 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Italy on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 141 2. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Motorsport 123 3. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 108 4. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 107 5. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 70 6. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 53 7. Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 43 8. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport 33 9. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 29 10. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 27 11. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 20 12. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Skoda Motorsport 16 13. Mads Ostberg (Norway) M-Sport World Rally Team 12 14. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 10 15. Teemu Suninen (Finland) M-Sport World Rally Team 5 16. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport 5 17. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport 4 18. Eric Camilli (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 2 19. Stephane Sarrazin (France) Stephane Sarrazin 2 20. Yohan Rossel (France) Yohan Rossel 1 21. Bryan Bouffier (France) Gemini Rally Team 1