2 months ago
UPDATE 1-Rallying- Driver Standings
June 11, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Rallying- Driver Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 11 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Italy on Sunday 
    Drivers                                                             Points 
1.  Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team                   141    
2.  Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Motorsport                       123    
3.  Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team                       108    
4.  Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing                    107    
5.  Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport                             70     
6.  Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team                      53     
7.  Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team      43     
8.  Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport                      33     
9.  Juho Haenninen (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing                        29     
10. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team       27     
11. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing                        20     
12. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Skoda Motorsport                         16     
13. Mads Ostberg (Norway) M-Sport World Rally Team                      12     
14. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 10     
15. Teemu Suninen (Finland) M-Sport World Rally Team                    5      
16. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport                       5      
17. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport                           4      
18. Eric Camilli (France) M-Sport World Rally Team                      2      
19. Stephane Sarrazin (France) Stephane Sarrazin                        2      
20. Yohan Rossel (France) Yohan Rossel                                  1      
21. Bryan Bouffier (France) Gemini Rally Team                           1

