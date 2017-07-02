UPDATE 1-Rallying- Driver Standings

July 2 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Poland on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 160 2. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Motorsport 149 3. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 112 4. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 108 5. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 82 6. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 57 7. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport 51 8. Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 43 9. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 30 10. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 27 11. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 22 12. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Skoda Motorsport 21 13. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 20 14. Mads Ostberg (Norway) M-Sport World Rally Team 18 15. Teemu Suninen (Finland) M-Sport World Rally Team 13 16. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport 5 17. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport 4 18. Stephane Sarrazin (France) Stephane Sarrazin 2 19. Eric Camilli (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 2 20. Yohan Rossel (France) Yohan Rossel 1 21. Bryan Bouffier (France) Gemini Rally Team 1