UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Rallying Spain result
#Motor Sports News
October 8, 2017 / 5:08 PM / in 11 days

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Rallying Spain result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Result from the Rally of Spain on Sunday 
1.  Kris Meeke (Britain)         Citroen 3:01:21.100  
2.  Sebastien Ogier (France)     Ford    +00:28.000   
3.  Ott Taenak (Estonia)         Ford    00:33.000    
4.  Juho Haenninen (Finland)     Toyota  00:54.100    
5.  Mads Ostberg (Norway)        Ford    02:26.200    
6.  Stephane Lefebvre (France)   Citroen 02:43.000    
7.  Elfyn Evans (Britain)        Ford    04:37.400    
8.  Teemu Suninen (Finland)      Ford    08:22.700    
9.  Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda   08:54.500    
10. Ole Christian Veiby (Norway) Skoda   09:04.800    
(rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)

