Randgold reports 53 pct rise in H1 profit, cash pile mounts

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Randgold on Thursday reported a 53 percent rise in half-year profit and said its cash pile rose 11 percent to $572.8 million despite the payment of the 2016 dividend of $94 million.

“At this stage the outlook is positive, and Randgold is trending towards the top end of its 2017 production guidance range at a total cash cost below $600 per ounce,” Chief Executive Mark Bristow said in a statement.