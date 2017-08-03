FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Randgold reports 53 pct rise in H1 profit, cash pile mounts
August 3, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 2 months ago

Randgold reports 53 pct rise in H1 profit, cash pile mounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Randgold on Thursday reported a 53 percent rise in half-year profit and said its cash pile rose 11 percent to $572.8 million despite the payment of the 2016 dividend of $94 million.

“At this stage the outlook is positive, and Randgold is trending towards the top end of its 2017 production guidance range at a total cash cost below $600 per ounce,” Chief Executive Mark Bristow said in a statement.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis in London and Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

