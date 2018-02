LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - African gold miner Randgold on Monday reported 2017 profit up 14 percent at $335 million thanks to increased production and said it would double its annual dividend.

The company, which has operations in Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali and Senegal, also said its cash pile had increased 39 percent to $720 million by the end of the year and the company had no debt.