LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - African miner Randgold Resources on Thursday reported falls in third quarter production and profit but said output for the year remained on track to meet or exceed expectations.

Gold production fell to 310,618 ounces, down 9 percent quarter on quarter, while profit fell 41 percent to $60.2 million. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by Jason Neely)