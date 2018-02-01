UK's Rank interim profit jumps on strong online business

Feb 1 (Reuters) - British casino operator Rank Group Plc posted higher pretax profit for the first half of the year on strong growth in its digital business in the UK.

The operator of Grosvenor casinos and Mecca bingo hall said revenue from its online channels across the UK rose 16 percent in the six months to Dec. 31 with operating profit from the business soaring 56 percent to 11.4 million pounds ($16.2 million).

Total adjusted profit before tax for the six months rose 17 percent to 40.2 million pounds.