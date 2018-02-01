FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Commodities
Banks
Autos
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#Consumer Products & Retail News
February 1, 2018 / 6:22 AM / a day ago

UK's Rank interim profit jumps on strong online business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - British casino operator Rank Group Plc posted higher pretax profit for the first half of the year on strong growth in its digital business in the UK.

The operator of Grosvenor casinos and Mecca bingo hall said revenue from its online channels across the UK rose 16 percent in the six months to Dec. 31 with operating profit from the business soaring 56 percent to 11.4 million pounds ($16.2 million).

Total adjusted profit before tax for the six months rose 17 percent to 40.2 million pounds.

$1 = 0.7050 pounds Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.