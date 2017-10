Sept 27 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc promoted Jim Bunn to co-president of global equities and investment banking, effective Oct. 1.

Currently, Bunn is head of investment banking, and in his new role he will work with president Jeff Trocin.

Bunn, who joined the firm through the Lane Berry acquisition in 2009, will be part of Raymond James’ executive committee and report to CEO Paul Reilly.