WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $815 million sale to Australia of 3,900 GBU-53/B Small Diameter Bombs and related equipment and services by Raytheon Co, a Pentagon agency said on Monday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement it notified Congress of the possible sale on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)