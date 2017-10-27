FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gaming firm Razer to launch up to $550 mln HK IPO on Monday-IFR
October 27, 2017 / 4:37 AM / a day ago

Gaming firm Razer to launch up to $550 mln HK IPO on Monday-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Razer Inc, a gaming hardware maker backed by Intel Corp and Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, plans to launch on Monday an up to $550 million Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Friday, citing people close to the deal.

The company, which is based in Singapore and the United States, will offer shares in an indicative range of HK$2.93 to HK$4.00 each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates

