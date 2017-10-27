Gaming firm Razer to launch up to $550 mln HK IPO on Monday-IFR

HONG KONG, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Razer Inc, a gaming hardware maker backed by Intel Corp and Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, plans to launch on Monday an up to $550 million Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Friday, citing people close to the deal.

The company, which is based in Singapore and the United States, will offer shares in an indicative range of HK$2.93 to HK$4.00 each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.