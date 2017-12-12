RBR Capital Advisors eyes increasing shift to shareholder activism

ZURICH, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Swiss hedge fund operator and Credit Suisse investor RBR Capital Advisors may shift its focus to a greater concentration on shareholder activism, it said on Tuesday.

It was responding to a report by the Financial Times citing unnamed sources saying that RBR, run by financier Rudolf Bohli, may close two long-short equity funds and redirect investments into the special situations fund which has invested more than 100 million Swiss francs ($101 million) in Credit Suisse.

RBR has in total around 250 million francs in investments.

“RBR Capital Advisors is currently reviewing its focus with the goal of concentrating in future on shareholder activism. Nothing has been definitely decided,” a spokesman said.