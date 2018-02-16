Britain's financial watchdog refuses to publish report on RBS

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog said it would not publish the full report into Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s treatment of small businesses, but instead sent a copy of the report to lawmakers on Friday.

The cross-party Treasury Select Committee had given the Financial Conduct Authority a deadline of Friday to either publish the report, which details RBS’s much-criticised treatment of small business customers, or provide a copy to the committee of politicians.

The FCA said it could not publish the full report, which has been widely leaked anyway, because it could not obtain consent from all those mentioned in the report. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Keith Weir)