FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS to pay more than $44 mln to settle U.S. trading fraud probe
Sections
Featured
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
October 26, 2017 / 3:32 PM / Updated a day ago

RBS to pay more than $44 mln to settle U.S. trading fraud probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - A unit of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has agreed to pay more than $44 million and enter a non-prosecution agreement to settle a U.S. criminal probe into fraudulent trading through a now-defunct bond trading group.

The settlement was announced on Thursday by U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly in Connecticut.

RBS Securities Inc will pay a $35 million fine, plus at least $9.09 million of restitution to affected customers, including recipients of federal bailout money, Daly said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.