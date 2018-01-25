Canada's Rogers Communications posts profit vs. year-ago loss

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Canadian cable and telecom company Rogers Communications Inc on Thursday posted a quarterly profit from a year-ago loss, when it took a C$484 million impairment charge.

The Toronto-based company’s net income was C$419 million ($340 million), or 81 Canadian cents per share, in the last three months of 2017, compared with a loss of C$9 million, or 2 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$3.63 billion from C$3.51 billion.