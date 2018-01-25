FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Davos
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Science
Sport
Entertainment
January 25, 2018 / 12:09 PM / a day ago

Canada's Rogers Communications posts profit vs. year-ago loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Canadian cable and telecom company Rogers Communications Inc on Thursday posted a quarterly profit from a year-ago loss, when it took a C$484 million impairment charge.

The Toronto-based company’s net income was C$419 million ($340 million), or 81 Canadian cents per share, in the last three months of 2017, compared with a loss of C$9 million, or 2 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$3.63 billion from C$3.51 billion.

$1 = 1.2318 Canadian dollars Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.