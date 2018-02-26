South African poultry firm RCL Foods H1 profit jumps 55 pct

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 26 (Reuters) - South African poultry producer RCL Foods said its first-half profit jumped 55 percent on the back of improved earnings in the chicken business unit.

Diluted headline earning per share (HEPS) rose 55 percent to 73.4 cents for the six months to the end of December compared with 47.4 cents in the previous reporting period. This was in line with what the company had flagged to the market.

HEPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa which strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Sunil Nair)