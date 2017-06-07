FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RCom shares down 2.2 pct in pre-open trade after rating downgrades
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 7, 2017 / 3:49 AM / 2 months ago

RCom shares down 2.2 pct in pre-open trade after rating downgrades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - Shares in India's Reliance Communications were down 2.2 percent in pre-open trade after credit rating agencies Moody's and Fitch downgraded the company to default levels, their second rating cut in as many weeks.

Shares in the company were at 19.70 rupees in pre-open trade versus their previous close of 20.15 rupees on Tuesday.

RCom had on Friday secured a seven-month reprieve from lenders on its debt servicing obligations. The banks will consider converting part of their debt to equity if the company does not repay loans as planned by end-December. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sam Holmes)

