July 6, 2017 / 6:17 AM / a month ago

Reckitt Benckiser downgrades growth forecast after cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser downgraded its growth forecast on Thursday after a global cyber attack last month disrupted the manufacture and distribution of its products to customers in multiple markets.

The company said it estimated its like-for-like revenue in the second quarter would fall 2 percent because of the attack, and to a lesser extent changes in tax in India.

It cut its expectations for full-year net like-for-like revenue growth to 2 percent from its previous 3 percent forecast.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Susan Fenton

