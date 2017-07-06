Reckitt Benckiser downgrades growth forecast after cyber attack

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser downgraded its growth forecast on Thursday after a global cyber attack last month disrupted the manufacture and distribution of its products to customers in multiple markets.

The company said it estimated its like-for-like revenue in the second quarter would fall 2 percent because of the attack, and to a lesser extent changes in tax in India.

It cut its expectations for full-year net like-for-like revenue growth to 2 percent from its previous 3 percent forecast.