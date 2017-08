(Corrects first paragraph to say $4.2 bln, not 'more than' $4.2 bln)

July 18 (Reuters) - McCormick & Co Inc said it would buy the food business of British consumer goods conglomerate Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc for $4.2 billion.

McCormick said it would integrate RB Foods into its consumer and industrial segments. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)